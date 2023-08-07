International
German govt threatens Niger military junta with sanctions
German government on Monday warned the Niger military junta not to commit acts of violence against ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
A spokesman in the country’s Foreign Office said in Berlin on Monday that the German authorities were worried about the ousted Nigerien leader.
Soldiers attached to the country’s presidential guard ousted Basoum on July 26 and detained him in his office at the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, the United Nations, and the rest of the international community, including Niger’s colonial power, France, have condemned the military takeover of power in the Uranium-rich West African country, one of the poorest in the world.
“I would like to emphasise once again at this point our message to the coup plotters that they must expect harsh personal consequences should anything happen to the democratically elected President Bazoum and his family.
“We would perceive that as an escalation, so would our African partners,” the spokesman said.
