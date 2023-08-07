German govt threatens Niger military junta with sanctions

German government on Monday warned the Niger military junta not to commit acts of violence against ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

A spokesman in the country’s Foreign Office said in Berlin on Monday that the German authorities were worried about the ousted Nigerien leader.

Soldiers attached to the country’s presidential guard ousted Basoum on July 26 and detained him in his office at the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS leaders to meet Thursday as ultimatum to Niger military junta expires

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, the United Nations, and the rest of the international community, including Niger’s colonial power, France, have condemned the military takeover of power in the Uranium-rich West African country, one of the poorest in the world.

“I would like to emphasise once again at this point our message to the coup plotters that they must expect harsh personal consequences should anything happen to the democratically elected President Bazoum and his family.

“We would perceive that as an escalation, so would our African partners,” the spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now