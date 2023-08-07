ECOWAS leaders to meet Thursday as ultimatum to Niger military junta expires

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet in Abuja on Thursday to deliberate on the crisis in Niger Republic after military rulers in the country defied its ultimatum to cede power or face possible military action.

The deadline given by ECOWAS for the military junta to restore constitutional order in the landlocked West African country expired on Sunday.

The sub-regional body on Sunday last week gave the coup plotters a seven-day ultimatum to release the ousted President Mohammed Basoum and restore constitutional the country’s democratic government.

The Nigerien military shut the country’s airspace on Sunday to prevent external aggression following the expiration of the ultimatum.

“ECOWAS heads of state (will) hold another extraordinary summit on the political situation in the Republic of Niger,” the sub-regional bloc said a statement on Monday.

