Detained Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum, speaks from detention, begs for help

The President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum who has been in detention after members of his elite presidential guards overthrew his government last week, has spoken for the first time, calling on the United States and the international community to help restore constitutional order in his nation.

The cry for help from Bazoum is coming days after the junta leaders defied an ultimatum from West African regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union (EU), the US and France for them to return the President to power, and went ahead to name Maj. Gen Abdourame Tchiani as the country’s new leader.

In the letter published on Thursday evening by The Washington Post, the deposed Bazoum said the country is not only under attack by the military junta, but also warned that “attacks from jihadist groups could increase” with Russia expanding its influence in the region if the coup leaders remain in power.

“I write this as a hostage,” President Mohamed Bazoum wrote. Niger is under attack from a military junta that is trying to overthrow our democracy.”

“This coup, launched against my government by a military faction on 26 July, has no justification. If it succeeds, it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the whole world,” he wrote in a statement.

“Our government came to power through democratic elections in 2021. Any attempt to overthrow a legitimate government must be resisted, and we appreciate the strong and unequivocal condemnations of this cynical effort to undermine the remarkable progress Niger has made in the framework of democracy.

“The United States, the African and European Unions and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have said loud and clear: this coup must end and the junta must release all those they illegally arrested.

“The coup plotters falsely claim that they acted to protect Niger’s security. They claim that our war against jihadist terrorists is failing and that my economic and social governance, including partnerships with the United States and Europe, has harmed our country.

“In fact, Niger’s security situation has improved considerably, facilitated by the partnerships the junta opposes. Foreign aid constitutes 40 per cent of our national budget, but it will not be delivered if the coup succeeds.

“In the south, where we face the terrorist group Boko Haram, there have been almost no attacks for two years, and the refugees are returning to their villages.

“To reflect this reality, our partners, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, are shifting from humanitarian assistance to development initiatives such as building sustainable energy, improving agricultural productivity, and education. of the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

“The north and west of the country have also not suffered major attacks since I took office in 2021. Thanks to the support of our allies and the training of our partners, including the National Guard of Indiana, Niger is now the safest it has been in the past 15 years.

“Notably, Niger’s security situation is markedly better than that of our neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso, whose governments, both installed by military takeovers, support the illegal coup.

“Rather than addressing security concerns by building their own capabilities, they employ criminal Russian mercenaries such as the Wagner Group to the detriment of the rights and dignity of their people.

“My government has also succeeded in economic and social governance. After a slow recovery from covid-19 in 2021, our per capita growth rate more than tripled to 7.4 per cent last year.

“2022 was Niger’s first year without a single day of school lost to teacher or student strikes. Workers did not go on strike in a major sector, and my administration signed historic agreements with unions to create a safer and more stable working environment across the country.

“We cannot afford to lose this momentum. Recognizing the threat the potential fall of Niger poses to the region, our ECOWAS neighbours have announced unprecedented sanctions, including a ban on oil exports and imports, and a suspension of cross-border financial transactions.

“These measures already show what a future would look like under an autocratic junta without vision or reliable allies. The price of rice rose by 40 per cent between Sunday and Tuesday, and some neighbourhoods began to report shortages of goods and electricity.

“In Africa’s troubled Sahel region, Niger is the last bastion of respect for human rights amid authoritarian movements that have taken over some of our neighbours. While this coup attempt is a tragedy for Nigeriens, its success would have devastating consequences far beyond our borders.

“With an open invitation from coup plotters and their regional allies, the entire central Sahel region could fall under Russian influence via the Wagner Group, whose brutal terrorism has been on display in Ukraine.

“Boko Haram and other terrorist movements will certainly take advantage of Niger’s instability, using our country as a staging ground to attack neighbouring countries and undermine peace, security and freedom in the world.

“They will step up their efforts to target our young people with hateful anti-Western indoctrination, pitting them against the very partners who help us build a more hopeful future.

“At a time when we need it, I call on the American government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order. Fighting for our common values, including democratic pluralism and respect for the rule of law, is the only way to make lasting progress in the fight against poverty and terrorism. The people of Niger will never forget your support at this pivotal moment in our history.”

