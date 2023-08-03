Hundreds of pro-coup supporters gather in Niger capital for rally

Hundreds of Nigeriens who are in support of last week’s coup which removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, on Thursday, poured into the streets of the capital, Niamey, for a mass rally in solidarity with the new military junta

Brandishing giant Russian flags, demonstrators who converged at the Independence Square in the heart of the city, were responding to calls by a coalition of civil society associations to the rally on the day marking the country’s 1960 independence from France.

One of the demonstrators, Issiaka Hamadou, who spoke to newsmen, said that the citizens of the country were only concerned about security whether it came from Russia, China, Turkey.

“We just don’t want the French, who have been looting us since 1960 – they’ve been there ever since and nothing has changed,” Hamadou said.

Another demonstrator who spoke said the people are in support of the coup leaders led by Maj. Gen. Oumar Tchiani.

“I have no job after studying in this country, because of the regime of Bazoum, which is supported by France. All that has to go!”

