ECOWAS defence chiefs meet on Niger political situation

Chiefs of Defence Staff from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday met in Abuja to deliberate on the current political situation in Niger Republic.

The meeting chaired by the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa was attended by counterparts from Ghana, the Gambia, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote d Ivoire, Cape Verde, Senegal, Benin Republic and Guinea Bissau.

The meeting is expected to last two days.

ECOWAS leaders during an emergency session hosted by President Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Abuja gave the Nigerien military junta after a one-week ultimatum to restore President Mohamed Bazoum.

READ ALSO: British foreign secretary meets Tinubu, backs ECOWAS on Niger

Basoum was toppled by soldiers attached to the presidential guard and detained in his office.

The ECOWAS, African Union, and United Nations had condemned the coup and demanded the immediate release of the president.

They also asked to restore constitutional order in the impoverished West African country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now