International
ECOWAS defence chiefs meet on Niger political situation
Chiefs of Defence Staff from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday met in Abuja to deliberate on the current political situation in Niger Republic.
The meeting chaired by the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa was attended by counterparts from Ghana, the Gambia, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote d Ivoire, Cape Verde, Senegal, Benin Republic and Guinea Bissau.
The meeting is expected to last two days.
ECOWAS leaders during an emergency session hosted by President Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Abuja gave the Nigerien military junta after a one-week ultimatum to restore President Mohamed Bazoum.
READ ALSO: British foreign secretary meets Tinubu, backs ECOWAS on Niger
Basoum was toppled by soldiers attached to the presidential guard and detained in his office.
The ECOWAS, African Union, and United Nations had condemned the coup and demanded the immediate release of the president.
They also asked to restore constitutional order in the impoverished West African country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...