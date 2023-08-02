West African defence chiefs meet in Nigeria over Niger coup

Ministers of Defence from the West African regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will meet in Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday, where they are expected to deliberate the recent coup in the Republic of Niger.

A statement by the bloc on Tuesday said the meeting is a follow up on an early meeting of ECOWAS leaders last Sunday where a wide range of sanctions and warnings were issued on leaders of the junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

The ECOWAS leaders had given the junta a one-week ultimatum to reinstate President Bazoum or be faced with sanctions which could include economic and the use of force.

The regional bloc also said it would take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order if its demands weren’t met within seven days.

“Such measures may include the use of force, and military chiefs are to meet immediately to plan for an intervention,” the statement had added.

