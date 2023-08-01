Coup: France, Italy to evacuate nationals from Niger

France will begin the evacuation of its citizens from Niger following a military in a coup in the West African country on Tuesday.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that citizens of other European nations who wanted to leave the country would be airlifted.

This followed a threat by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to use the military approach against the soldiers that toppled President Mohammed Basoum last week.

The sub-regional body had also ordered the closure of air and land borders near Niger Republic in a bid to force the junta to restore constitutional order in the impoverished West African country.

The Italian government had also declared its intention to evacuate the country’s nationals from Niger.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, said the country’s embassy in the Nigerien capital Niamey would remain open.

He was however silent on when the evacuation exercise would begin.

