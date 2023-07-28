UN suspends humanitarian operations in Niger over coup

The United Nations has suspended all humanitarian operations in Niger Republic following the coup on Wednesday that removed President Mohamed Bazoum.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said due to the coup and the uncertainty that has engulfed the troubled Sahel country, it was suspending its operations as well as pulling out its staff with immediate effect.

The UN noted that though Niger is a nation of 22 million with over 80% depending on on humanitarian assistance, it had no option but to pull out as its officials are not guaranteed their safety by the coup plotters.

“The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger has risen precipitously from 1.9 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023, and the number of people suffering from severe food insecurity is expected to reach three million during the lean season (June to August), before the next harvest,” the UN said.

“OCHA is telling us that humanitarian operations are currently on hold, given the situation,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in another statement.

The UN also insisted that Bazoum must be released immediately and constitutional order restored after elite troops detained him and declared they had taken power on Wednesday.

Read Also: UN chief demands immediate release of detained Niger president

Also reacting to the situation, UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, said:

“I am shocked and distressed by the attempted military takeover in Niger and condemn it in the strongest terms. All efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law.”

“President Mohamed Bazoum must be immediately and unconditionally released, and his security ensured. The arbitrarily detained members of his government and their relatives must also be released forthwith and without preconditions.

“I urge all actors to refrain from violence and respect the rights and fundamental freedoms of all. It is in the interests of all the people of Niger that the important democratic gains made in recent years are safeguarded and preserved,” Turk added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now