Tinubu calls for collaboration between AU, UN to halt arms proliferation

President Bola Tinubu on Monday called for collaboration against the proliferation of arms and light weapons in Africa.

President Tinubu, who expressed concern over the rising threat of terrorism, insurgency and military intrusions in governance across Africa, particularly in West Africa, charged the African Union and the United Nations to devise innovative strategies to halt the flow of arms and light weapons into the continent.

Tinubu stated this when he declared open a conference for dialogue in Abuja themed ‘The Africa we want and the UN we need.’

He said: “As part of our collective response to these challenges which have grave global implications, may I urge the participants to find innovative and cost-effective strategies by which the African Union would collaborate with the United Nations and the international community to stem the tide of the proliferation of arms and light weapons into Africa, end terrorism and resurgent insurgency and to check the retrogressive return of the military in governance in Africa.”

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, commended the efforts of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, and the Stimson Centre for organising the high-level Regional Dialogue, highlighting the global call for reform and democratisation of the UN System.

“The wide support by many reputable international Civil Society organisations and research institutions…speaks the minds of honest and progressive global citizens,” Tinubu, just as he emphasised the collective desire to improve global governance through multilateralism.

While acknowledging the severe socio-economic, environmental, and political challenges facing many African countries, making it difficult for them to achieve their development goals, the President agreed that African perspectives and innovative priorities need to be included in policy debates to enhance the performance of global institutions in addressing sustainable development, peace and security, climate governance, and human rights.

Highlighting the establishment of a standing Network of African think tanks, President Tinubu praised the initiative as a visionary move to ensure African voices are heard in resolving global governance challenges.

He also reiterated his commitment to negotiating the peaceful return of democratic governance in ECOWAS member states affected by military interventions.

