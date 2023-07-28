International
US VP Kamala Harris, UN chief speak with Tinubu on Niger crisis
United States Vice President, Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Friday spoke with President Bola Tinubu on the current situation in Niger Republic.
A group of soldiers from the presidential guard on Wednesday toppled President Mohammed Basoum and had since appointed their leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, as the head of the country’s transitional government.
The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, who confirmed the telephone conversations between the three leaders in a statement in Abuja, said Harris and Guterres expressed strong support for Nigeria’s efforts toward the restoration of constitutional order in the landlocked West African country.
Harris, according to the statement, praised the Federal Government’s reform initiatives and urged the country to continue in that direction.
The American vice president, who said the US would continue to assist Nigeria in its fight against terrorism, reaffirmed her country’s support for democracy in Africa including the West African sub-region.
In his conversation with the UN chief, President Tinubu promised to do everything possible to resolve the crisis in Niger.
He urged the UN to support the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the efforts at restoring democracy in that country.
Guterres had earlier reaffirmed the UN commitment to the Nigerian leader’s peace efforts in Niger.
