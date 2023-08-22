Tinubu meets ECOWAS president, Touray, ex-military leader, Abdulsalami, on Niger crisis

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Touray, on the current political situation in the Niger Republic.

Nigeria’s former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, also attended the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with ongoing efforts at resolving the impasse in the landlocked West African country.

Abubakar led the ECOWAS delegation to a meeting with the leader of the Niger Republic military junta, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, last weekend in Niamey.

The team which included the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Abubakar, also met with ousted President Mohammed Basoum.

Basoum has been kept under house arrest by the junta since he was ousted in a bloodless coup on July 26.

At the meeting with the ECOWAS delegation, Tchiani proposed a three-year transition programme in Niger, a plan that was outrightly rejected by the West African bloc.

