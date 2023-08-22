SocialMediaTrends: Betta Edu in the news after pledge to lift 133m Nigerians out of poverty

The federal government is determined to helping 133 million Nigerians escape poverty, according to Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction.

At a meeting with the heads of the ministry’s agencies on Monday in Abuja, Edu said this would be accomplished through various programmes and initiatives targeted at eliminating poverty.

Nigerians were promised by the minister who recently took office that she was determined to uphold transparency and accountability while in office.

“What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty,” she said.

“We can do it in phases, a step at a time because with determination and strong will, nothing is impossible.

“We will also achieve the feat with the strong political backing from His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu and every member of the cabinet.

“We will play down on politics, we are here to face the real business of governance.”

Reactions On X (formally Twitter)

However, this pledge was met with skepticism from users on X, on Tuesday, with many lampooning the Minister for playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.

Here is a cross-section of posts from the social media:

A well-defined job description for Barr. Uju Kennedy, Betta Edu, and Mr. Wale Edun is necessary. The one Betta Edu is saying she wants to lift 133m Nigerians out of poverty. Is she in charge of the economy? I hope she avoids conflicts with the Minister of Women Affairs by not… — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) August 22, 2023

When I saw the tweet that "FG determined to lift 133m Nigerians out of poverty by Betta Edu." I just laughed but the federal government can do it only when they have put some things into place with the way Nigeria is right now, it's almost impossible to do pic.twitter.com/Yome6gyPiw — Mayowa Olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) August 22, 2023

This yeye Betta Edu, after collecting her rubber stamp Ministerial position from Tinubu, is telling us about lifting 133m Nigerians from poverty.

Dey play. See how she even rub pancake like someone going for hookup. Olodo Agbado. pic.twitter.com/IuntMdo1c4 — Nnamdi (@Nnamdi_ndee) August 22, 2023

Tell Betta Edu to increase her voice we can't hear her Lamba from the back. You want to lift 133m Nigerians out of poverty? Just carry the map of Nigeria on your head. — Engr. Kingsley (@_realkingsley) August 22, 2023

More Nigerians will soon be aware of the brilliance of Dr Betta Edu who did marvelously as commissioner of health in Cross River especially during Covid where for the longest time they successfully kept covid at bay with zero cases even where cases where accelerating elsewhere. — Neto (@docneto) August 22, 2023

It is too early for Betta Edu to start with lies. Lifting 133m Nigerians out of poverty? How possible,with this lackluster attitude, incompetence, vacuousness, policy directionlessness? I want to believe that she is entertaining the Agbado urchins. — Senator (@Fortress2031) August 22, 2023

