SocialMediaTrends: Betta Edu in the news after pledge to lift 133m Nigerians out of poverty

The federal government is determined to helping 133 million Nigerians escape poverty, according to Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction.

At a meeting with the heads of the ministry’s agencies on Monday in Abuja, Edu said this would be accomplished through various programmes and initiatives targeted at eliminating poverty.

Nigerians were promised by the minister who recently took office that she was determined to uphold transparency and accountability while in office.

“What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty,” she said.

“We can do it in phases, a step at a time because with determination and strong will, nothing is impossible.

“We will also achieve the feat with the strong political backing from His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu and every member of the cabinet.

“We will play down on politics, we are here to face the real business of governance.”

Reactions On X (formally Twitter)

However, this pledge was met with skepticism from users on X, on Tuesday, with many lampooning the Minister for playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.

Here is a cross-section of posts from the social media:

Opinions

