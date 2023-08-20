ECOWAS rejects Niger military junta’s three-year transition plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday rejected the Nigerien military junta’s three-year transition plan.

The junta’s leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, said in a national broadcast on Friday night that the country’s army had set a three-year timeline for the return of power to the civilian government.

However, in a chat with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa, described the coup plotters’ move to cling to power as unacceptable.

He said Tchiani’s proposal was just a smokescreen for dialogue and diplomacy on the political situation in Niger.

The ECOWAS delegation led by Nigeria’s former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, met with Tchiani on Saturday as part of efforts at resolving the crisis in the landlocked West African nation.

The team also met the ousted President Mohammed Basoum, who has been under house arrest since he was toppled by the military on July 26.

