Somali govt bans TikTok, Telegram over insecurity

The Somalia government on Sunday banned the use of social media platforms TikTok and Telegram across the country.

The government also banned the online betting app over the alleged use of the platforms by terrorists to spread propaganda.

In a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Communications and Technology, the government ordered internet service providers to implement the ban by August 24 or face legal action.

The government is expected to launch another round of offensive against the Islamic militant group, Al-Shabaab, in the coming days.

The Al-Qaeda affiliated group has waged a bloody insurgency against the United Nations-recognised government in the Horn of Africa country for more than 15 years.

The statement read: “In a bid to accelerate the war and elimination of the terrorists who have shed the blood of the Somali people, the minister of communication and technology instructs companies that provide internet services to suspend TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBET betting applications, which terrorists and groups responsible for spreading immorality use to spread graphic clips, photos and mislead society.”

