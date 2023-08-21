Niger: Pro-coup protesters rally support for junta, warn against foreign intervention

Supporters of the military junta that overthrew Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, have warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other international bodies against intervention in the internal affairs of the country.

The pro-coup supporters who took to the streets of Niamey in their thousands on Sunday in solidarity with the junta leaders, said they were happy with the coup that removed Bazoum and would resist any attempt to forcefully restate him as being proposed by ECOWAS.

The demonstrators who displayed placards carrying inscriptions such as “Stop the military intervention” and “No to sanctions”, also chanted slogans against former colonial power France, as well as the regional bloc, denouncing the financial and trade restrictions imposed on the country.

Read also: Nigeriens in Kano protest against coup, seek reinstatement of ousted President Bazoum

Leaders of the pro-coup rally which was accompanied by local musicians praising the new military regime led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, told journalists that they would mobilize volunteers to join the army in defending their country if ECOWAS goes ahead to deploy a military force.

The pro-coup rally came a day after Tchiani had also warned the regional body against a military intervention, saying such an action will be resisted.

In an address on national television on Saturday, Tchiani had alleged that ECOWAS was “getting ready to attack Niger by setting up an occupying army in collaboration with a foreign army.”

He however, reiterated that such an attack would be repelled by the Nigerien military.

“If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think,” Tchiani said in the address.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now