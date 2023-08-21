Russian claims another Ukraine drone attack on Moscow repelled

The Russian defence ministry said on Monday morning troops had repelled another drone attack from Ukraine on the capital Moscow.

The two countries have launched ceaseless attacks on both sides since hostilities began in February last year.

Ukraine on its part has flown drones over Moscow several times in recent weeks as part of its battle against the Russian invasion.

They have managed to hit skyscrapers in the modern business district of the Russian capital.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the ministry said the airborne drone was intercepted in the west of the city over the Istra District.

It added that another drone was brought down by electronic jamming west of Moscow in the Rusa District.

The Russian government had since ordered the airports in Vnukovo and Domodedovo, south of Moscow, to close their airspace temporarily over the ceaseless drone attacks from its neighbour in the Black Sea region.

