Ukraine: US airman to appear in court over intelligence leak

A US Air National Guardsman, Jack Teixeira, will appear in court today, charged in connection with a leak of classified military intelligence on the war in Ukraine.

21-year-old Teixeira, will be arraigned in a court in Boston, Massachusetts, after he was arrested by the FBIFBI uncovers alleged plot by Al-Qaeda to strike US following killing of leader on Thursday. He is charged with the unauthorised removal and transmission of classified information.

Teixeira reportedly worked as an IT specialist in the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts National Guard, based at Otis Air National Guard Base in western Cape Cod.

According to media reports from the US, Teixeira is alleged to be the leader of an online chat group where the intelligence documents first emerged.

Recall that documents reveling US assessments of the war in Ukraine, as well as sensitive secrets about American allies, reportedly leaked last weekend. This reportedly embarrassed Washington and the authorities vowed to sniff out whoever was responsible.

