International
Trump sues former lawyer for $500m over contractual breaches
Former US President, Donald Trump, on Wednesday, sued his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, seeking a compensation of at least $500 million for alleged contractual breaches of fiduciary duty.
The lawsuit which was filed in Federal court in the state of Miami, accused Cohen of “an onslaught of fiduciary and contractual breaches through numerous inflammatory and false statements” about Trump in books, his podcast and media interviews.
The suit noted that the “defendant had breached his fiduciary duties owed to plaintiff by virtue of their attorney-client relationship by both revealing plaintiff’s confidences, and spreading falsehoods about plaintiff, likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct.”
The claims added that the “defendant appears to have become emboldened and repeatedly continues to make wrongful and false statements about plaintiff through various platforms.
“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by defendant has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left Plaintiff with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action.”
The suit added that Cohen had capitalized on his confidential relationship with Trump to pursue financial gain and repair a reputation shattered by his repeated misrepresentations and deceptive acts, “fueled by his animus” toward the former President and his family members.
“His actions constitute grave violations of his contractual and fiduciary duties to the Plaintiff, and Defendant must be held accountable,” the lawsuit said.
A Trump spokesperson who addressed a press conference said in a statement:
“The lawsuit and the many wrongdoings by Michael Cohen, a convicted felon, stand for themselves, and have been admitted to by Cohen himself through his falsehood-filled books, podcasts, and constant media appearances.”
