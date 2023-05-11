International
Trumps says he would end Russia/Ukraine war in 24 hours if he were US President
Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on Wednesday, said he would end the Russia/Ukraine war in 24 hours if he was the US President.
Trump, who stated this during a CNN town hall held before a live audience in New Hampshire on Wednesday, said to achieve this, he would have a negotiation with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Vladimirovich Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, respectively.
“I’ll meet with Putin. I’ll meet with Zelensky. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours, that war will be settled. It’ll be over,” Trump said.
It will be recalled that Russia, on 24 February 2022, invaded and occupied parts of Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which had begun in 2014. The invasion has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and instigated Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.
Read also: US jury finds Trump liable in sexual assault case
Trump further stated that Putin made a mistake by invading Ukraine and that the Russian President would not have done such if he was the President of the US.
“Putin made a mistake by invading Ukraine. His mistake was going in. He would have never gone in if I was president,” Trump said.
Speaking further, Trump said: “I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done. “I’ll have that done in 24 hours. I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.”
