Niger coup leader, Gen. Tchiani, accepts to dialogue with ECOWAS

After an initial stand off and refusal to back off, the leader of the military junta in Niger Republic, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani has finally accepted to meet and dialogue with leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tchiani’s new position came after a meeting with prominent Nigerian Islamic scholars led by the national leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau on Saturday in Niamey, the country’s capital.

Niger’s new Prime Minister, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who announced the breakthrough on Sunday, said Tchiani gave the green light for talks with ECOWAS after his meeting with Lau and was optimistic the talks with the West African regional body would take place in the next few days.

“We have agreed and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us.

“We hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,’’ Zeine said.

