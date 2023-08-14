Niger military junta to prosecute deposed President Bazoum for high treason

The military junta in Niger Republic that removed President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup on July 26, say it will prosecute him for “high treason and undermining the internal and external security” of the country.

Spokesman for the junta, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, who disclosed this in a statement on national television on Sunday, said Bazoum had plunged the country into economic crisis and promoted insecurity in the country.

In the televised announcement, he said

“The Nigerien government has to date, gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international authorities for high treason and undermining internal and external security of Niger,” Abdramane said.

He added that the junta’s decision to grant access to Bazoum and his family to their doctors was in good faith after a meeting with prominent Nigerian Islamic scholars led by the national leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau on Saturday in Niamey, the country’s capital.

“After this visit, the doctor raised no problems regarding the state of health of the deposed president and members of his family.

“The Muslim delegation will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us…. we hope in the coming days, ECOWAS will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,” the junta spokesman said.

Bazoum who was deposed in a July 26 coup, is being held in his presidential residence along with his son and wife amidst fears for his health and that of his family.

