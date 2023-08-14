Six Niger soldiers, 10 jihadists reportedly killed in fierce fighting

At least six Nigerien soldiers and 10 jihad terrorists were reportedly killed on Sunday during fighting in the western town of Sanam on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the country’s National Guard High Command on Monday.

The Command said the fierce fighting took place in the Tillaberi tri-border area where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, which is a region where jihadist attacks are common.

The statement said the suspected jihadists who rode on motorbikes, ambushed the troops which resulted in the gun battle.

Security sources in the country also noted that a similar attack had occurred in the same Sanam area on August 9 where five soldiers were killed in an ambush attack by the terrorists.

The sources added that pockets of such incidents have been recorded in different parts of the country since the military coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

