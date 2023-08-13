Northern elders also warn ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), against resorting to the use of military or threats in a bid to force the junta in Niger Republic to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The NEF message to the west African regional body was conveyed by its spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who said the caution was necessary as any resort to the use of force would be counter productive and have negative effects both in the country and in the region.

Baba-Ahmed however, urged ECOWAS to negotiate with the junta in Niger and not resort to threats, warning that a military intervention would destabilize the region.

Tweeting on Sunday morning,

Baba-Ahmed wrote:

“This is a good time for ECOWAS to take a step back and assess the Niger Republic situation without threats and bravado.

“There is still room for some negotiations, but ECOWAS must drive the process. Nigeria in particular must use its clout to calm nerves and lead responsibly.

“Who is going to guarantee a ‘well executed military intervention’? Nigerians are against any military action.

“This will further destabilize the region. ECOWAS without Nigeria is a few countries who will not set foot in Niger. Negotiations are the best.”

