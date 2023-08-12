News
Kano govt redeploys permanent secretary over alleged employment racketeering
The Kano State government has approved the immediate redeployment of the Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service Commission, Mustapha Kabuga, for allegedly printing and signing illegal letters of appointment in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Halilu Dantiye, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano said the government has set up a three-man fact-finding committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within 10 days.
The committee, according to him, is headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, Dr. Sulaiman Sani.
The government had since appointed Salahuddern Habib as the Acting Permanent Secretary in Commission.
He will resume duties at the commission on August 14.
The statement read: “The affected Permanent Secretary has been redeployed to the Office of the Head of Civil Service pending completion of the committee’s assignment.
“The committee is mandated to determine the number and distribution of illegal letters of appointment into the state civil service that were produced by some staff of the commission, determine the officers that are responsible for the printing of the illegal letters; establish their source of authority or directives to print the illegal letters; and provide appropriate recommendations to the government in accordance with extant rules.”
