International
Iran detains eight foreigners in relation to Shi’ite shrine shootings
Iran has detained eight suspects related to Sunday’s attack on Shiite Muslim shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, the judiciary said on Monday, adding that all were foreigners.
One person was killed and ten people were wounded, Iran’s Nournews reported, calling it a “terrorist attack” on the shrine known as Shah Cheragh. Authorities said a man had opened fire at the shrine before being arrested.
The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the main perpetrator was identified as a citizen of Tajikistan while the nationalities of the other suspects, all foreign nationals, remained unknown.
Read Also: Niger coup leader, Gen. Tchiani, accepts to dialogue with ECOWAS
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the shrine, where 15 people were killed in an attack last October claimed by Islamic State.
The militant group has claimed other attacks in Iran, including the deadly twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
