International
‘Another form of provocation,’ ECOWAS reacts to Niger junta’s planned prosecution of ousted president
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday described as unacceptable the threat by the Nigerien military junta to prosecute ousted President Mohammed Basoum for treason and other allied crimes.
The soldiers who seized power in Niger on July 26 said on Sunday night they had gathered evidence that would allow them to prosecute Bazoum for undermining the country’s internal and external security.
This, according to them, was based on the support the ousted president had garnered from foreign leaders and international organisations since he was removed from power 19 days ago.
READ ALSO: Obi tells ECOWAS to allow Niger sort out its internal issues
The junta stated this just a few hours after its leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, declared his readiness to dialogue with ECOWAS leaders on the Niger crisis.
However, in a statement on Monday, the sub-regional body said the move contradicted reports on the junta’s willingness to restore constitutional order in the impoverished West African country.
“It (planned prosecution) represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means,” ECOWAS said in the statement.
