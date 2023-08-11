US to hold Niger military junta accountable for ousted president’s safety

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Friday Washington would hold the Niger Republic military junta accountable for the safety of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.

In a statement in Washington, Blinken commended the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for exploring all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The United States recently suspended certain foreign assistance programmes for Niger after the military junta toppled the president.

“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger,” the Secretary of State said.

ECOWAS on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the soldiers that took power in Niger on July 26.

This followed the expiration of the deadline given to the coup plotters to restore constitutional order in the landlocked West African country.

The West African bloc had earlier imposed travel bans and asset freezes on those preventing the return of Bazoum to power.

