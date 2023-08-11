International
Islamic State militants kill 23 soldiers in Syria ambush attack
The Islamic State militants on Friday killed 23 soldiers in an ambush attack in Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told journalists 10 other soldiers were injured when the terrorists attacked the bus in the desert region of al-Mayadeen City in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.
The United Kingdom-based watchdog said the militants prepared the ambush and opened fire on the bus with light and medium-sized weapons.
READ ASLO: NAF Air Task Force kills Islamic State fighters
“The Syrian army was on alert in the desert region, searching for soldiers who had gone missing, while the attackers disappeared into the desert,” it added.
The observatory said the IS had killed 387 people, mainly soldiers, in the desert since the beginning of this year.
The army confirmed the incident in its statement but did not provide information on the death toll.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...