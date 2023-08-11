Islamic State militants kill 23 soldiers in Syria ambush attack

The Islamic State militants on Friday killed 23 soldiers in an ambush attack in Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told journalists 10 other soldiers were injured when the terrorists attacked the bus in the desert region of al-Mayadeen City in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

The United Kingdom-based watchdog said the militants prepared the ambush and opened fire on the bus with light and medium-sized weapons.

READ ASLO: NAF Air Task Force kills Islamic State fighters

“The Syrian army was on alert in the desert region, searching for soldiers who had gone missing, while the attackers disappeared into the desert,” it added.

The observatory said the IS had killed 387 people, mainly soldiers, in the desert since the beginning of this year.

The army confirmed the incident in its statement but did not provide information on the death toll.

