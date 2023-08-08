ECOWAS imposes fresh sanctions on Niger military junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed financial sanctions on groups, organisations, and individuals supporting the military junta in the Republic of Niger.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said President Bola Tinubu has already directed the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement this directive in accordance with the ECOWAS protocol.

Ngelale said: ‘’I can report that following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the pre-existing consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in the Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State.

‘’His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.”

On the deadline given to the junta, Ngelale decried the reports linking the ECOWAS decision to President Tinubu.

‘’Concerning the ultimatum given to the military Junta in Niger Public, the ECOWAS mandate and ultimatum is not a Nigerian ultimatum.

“The office of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also serving as the Chairman of ECOWAS, seeks to emphasise this point.

‘’Certain domestic and international media coverage tend towards personalization of the ECOWAS sub-regional position to his person and to our nation individually.

“It is because of this that Mr. President has deemed it necessary to state unequivocally that the mandate and ultimatum issued by ECOWAS is that of ECOWAS’s position,” the presidential aide added.

The sub-regional body had on July 30 given the military junta to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The West leaders also threatened to use military force on the coup leaders if they failed to comply with the directive at the expiration of the ultimatum.

They also imposed a no-fly zone on Niger.

Nigeria had also cut off the power supply to the landlocked West African country.

