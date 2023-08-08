Niger military junta names former economy minister as Prime Minister

The military junta in Niger has named a former economy minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the Prime Minister of the country.

The appointment of Zeine is coming nearly two weeks after the military took over power from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

A spokesman for the military junta made the announcement on television late on Monday night.

Lamine Zeine was formerly the minister of economy and finance for several years in the cabinet of then-president Mamadou Tandja, who was ousted in 2010, and most recently worked as an economist for the African Development Bank in Chad.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the military junta an ultimatum to reinstate Bazoum. The ultimatum expired over the weekend, leading to a scheduled meeting of the leaders of ECOWAS in Abuja on Thursday.

