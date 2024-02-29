Chad deploys thousands of security forces to capital after attack on Intel HQ

Thousands of security forces have been deployed to Chad capital, N’Djamena and road blocks set up on major roads following an attack on the headquarters of the country’s intelligence agency.

Road blocks and heavy security were in place around an opposition party’s headquarters in Chad’s capital today, a day after gunfire erupted nearby following a deadly attack on the security agency.

Local media also reports that security forces have surrounded the headquarters of the Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), after accusing “elements” of the main opposition party of launching the deadly attack on the country’s internal security agency.

The violence in N’Djamena on Wednesday came as tensions rose ahead of a presidential election set for May and June that could return Chad to constitutional rule after three years of military-backed rule.

The military junta, in a statement, accused the party of being responsible for the deadly attack overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday on the offices of the internal security agency.

“The following day, automatic weapons fire rang out near the headquarters of the party, which is led by a fierce opponent of Chad’s transitional president,” an online media platform wrote.

“Access to the presidential palace was blocked off today and schools in the centre of N’Djamena remained closed.

“We understand that the security operations are still ongoing. The headquarters of the Socialist Party Without Borders remain under siege. Security forces have been deployed on the streets of the capital. Internet and telephones have been disrupted in most parts of the country.

“Earlier in the day, people in N’Djamena said they were pinned down because of heavy gunfire in the centre of the city, not far from the presidential palace and the PSF’s headquarters.

“The siege on PSF’s headquarters came after Chad’s government issued a statement saying several people had been killed in an overnight attack on the National State Security Agency (ANSE).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now