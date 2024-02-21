International
EU removes Bahamas, Seychelles, 2 others from ‘bad tax governance’ list
The European Union has removed four countries from its list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.
The countries are – Bahamas, Belize, Seychelles, Turks and Caicos Islands.
The EU list included countries that do not comply with good tax governance criteria that were aligned with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) standards.
There were 12 countries, including Russia, written on the register of countries that do not cooperate with the EU or have not fully met their commitments.
The EU established the list in 2017, as part of its efforts to fight tax evasion and avoidance.
The list is regularly revised to reflect the most recent changes in governance measures of jurisdictions.
