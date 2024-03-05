EFCC intercepts 21 food-loaded trucks heading to Chad, Cameroon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have intercepted 21 trucks loaded with food and other items heading to the Chad Republic, the Central African Republic, and Cameroon.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the trucks were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads in Borno State.

Oyewale said: “Investigation showed food items cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected but for the eagle-eyed vigilance of operatives of the commission.

“Further checks showed the Waybills covering the goods carried by trucks indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic, and Cameroon respectively.

“The arrest of the trucks is expected to stem the tide of food insecurity occasioned by unscrupulous antics of smugglers across the country.

“The suspects arrested with the trucks are being profiled and will be charged to court at the end of investigations.”

