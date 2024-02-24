EFCC arrests 11 suspected currency racketeers in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested 11 suspected currency racketeers in Kano State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested on February 19 following intelligence on the activities of fraudsters in the state.

The spokesman added that five members of the syndicate were arrested with new naira notes they planned to sell to members of the public, while the remaining six were arrested for selling the bank notes on commission.

He said the 11 suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 11 suspected currency racketeers for their alleged involvement in the sale of new naira notes for commercial purposes.

“They were arrested on Monday, February 19, 2024, following fruitful intelligence that unmasked a syndicate of fraudsters operating along Lagos Street, adjacent to the Central Bank of Nigeria in Kano.

“The syndicate allegedly specialized in selling naira notes. Five members of the syndicate were arrested with new naira notes being sold to the public.

“Six bankers who were alleged to be been selling the naira notes to the sellers on commission were also arrested.”

