Police arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested eight suspected armed robbers on their wanted list.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the suspects who belonged to two syndicates were arrested after weeks of discreet and intense investigation.

The spokesman noted that the suspects specialised in robbing residents of the state and snatching vehicles at gunpoint.

Hundeyin said some of the suspects were arrested in Lagos State, detectives trailed others to Iwo in Osun and Ibadan in Oyo States.

According to him, the suspects were between ages 22 and 32.

He alleged that the suspects were also responsible for the murder of a police officer in the Iju Ishaga area of the state on December 9, 2023.

“The late officer’s stolen rifle was recovered during the first set of arrests.

“Other items recovered from the suspects included one pump-action rifle, five locally-made pistols, 30 live cartridges and charms,” he stated.

