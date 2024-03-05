Troops kill bandits’ leader, others in Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious bandits’ leader identified as Maikusa in Katsina State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major -Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the troops killed Maikusa and three other terrorists during an encounter at Kurfi and Safana local government areas of the state on Monday.

The spokesman added that the troops successfully cleared the terrorists’ enclaves in the areas.

Maikusa was the deputy to a terrorist leader known as Modi Modi in Katsina State.

Nwachukwu said: “After the firefight, the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 65 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun, and a camouflage uniform.

“In continuation of the clearance operations, troops also destroyed terrorists’ camps in Wurma, Shaiskawa, Yauni, and Dogon Marke villages in Kurfi LGA, as well as Ummadau and Zakka villages in Safana LGA.

“Troops have continued to maintain an aggressive posture in the general area to clear remnants of the terrorists’ cell to ensure safety and security in the region.”

