News
Kaduna Assembly approves N107bn for 23 LGAs
The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2024 budget of N107.7 billion for the 23 local government areas in the state.
The House also passed the amended Local Government Law No. 3 of 2018.
The legislation followed the adoption of the reports by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation and Implementation, Shehu Yunusa, and his Joint Committee on Local Government, Rural Development and Judiciary counterpart, Nasiru Yunusa, at the plenary in Kaduna.
The bill for a law to establish the Mental Health Service Department also passed a second reading on Tuesday.
The bill seeks to promote and protect the rights of persons with intellectual, psycho-social, or cognitive disability as well as provide regulations for mental health and related matters therein.
The Speaker of the House, Yusuf Liman, thereafter, adjourned the sitting to Wednesday.
