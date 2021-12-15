Bandits kill Kaduna Assembly member

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau, has been killed by bandits who attacked him in the early hours of Wednesday.

The death of Gadagau who represented the Giwa West Constituency in the House, was confirmed by Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, via his Twitter handle.

In a series of tweets, Sani initially called for prayers for a “member of the State House of Assembly” without disclosing details.

However, in a follow-up tweet minutes later, Sani noted that Gadagau was shot by bandits while on his way to Kaduna and had given up the ghost.

READ ALSO: Bloody Monday, as bandits take over Kaduna-Zaria highway, kill many, kidnap dozens

“Pray for a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly,” Sani wrote in the first tweet.

He followed it up with another one which confirmed the death of the House member.

“A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau from Giwa LG is reportedly shot and killed by bandits on his way to Kaduna. A tragedy a day.Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun.”

There has been no official confirmation from concerned authorities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now