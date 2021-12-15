90-yr-old Emir of Daura ties the knot with 20-yr-old lover in Katsina

90-year-old Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk has tied the knot with his 20-year-old bride, Aisha Iro Maikano.

The couple surreptitiously tied the knot in a brief ceremony in Katsina state last weekend. It was confirmed by the Northern news platform, Northern Hibiscus.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the monarch paid the sum of N1 million naira dowry to the bride, who is the daughter of a high ranking traditional title holder, Fagacin Katsina, Iro Maikano.

Sources disclosed that the Emir has married not less than four young wives in the last six years.

It was equally gathered that the emir divorced all his three wives recently, to pick a new set of four wives.

