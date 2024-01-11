Bandits kill vllage head, son, eight others in Katsina

The village head of Kukar Babangida town in Jibia local government area of Katsina State, Magaji Haruna, has been killed alongside his son, Idris Haruna, when armed bandits invaded the community in the early hours of Thursday.

The Chairman of the council, Bashir Sabiu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said eight other people were killed by the bandits.

A resident who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the bandits entered the community late on Wednesday night and operated till Thursday morning.

“Three people were killed together with the son of the village, Idris Haruna, in the same house, while two were the watchmen of a company, Tinna Tech. The terrorists slaughtered one of the watchmen and shot the other with a gun.

“They have also set two trucks of the company and one other gulf car ablaze,” he said.

Another resident said apart from those killed, the bandits also abducted some women during the attack.

He alleged that the planned attack was uncovered since around 5pm on Wednesday when the terrorists were sighted converging around Taka-Tsaba and Yargeza villages and security forces were alerted but unfortunately, nothing much was done to prevent the incident.

“We were assured by the security agents that there was adequate security reinforcement to come should there be any attack, but unfortunately the bandits operated for several hours without any challenge. Only an operation vehicle came after the attackers had left,” he said.

The State Police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, who also confirmed the incident, however said nine people were killed and promised to release a comprehensive statement later

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now