Terrorists abduct five female students from Katsina university

Barely two weeks after gunmen abducted over 20 female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, five female students of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State, were, on Wednesday morning, abducted by suspected terrorists who invaded their off-campus residence located at Mariamoh Ajiri area of the town.

An employee of the University who spoke with journalists on the condition of anonymity, said the terrorists attacked the residence of students situated behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial International School, along Tsaskiya road, at about 2:30 am.

“The bandits who attacked the residence in their numbers, wielded dangerous weapons and targeted the students’ residence along Tsaskiya road and forcefully kidnapped them,” the staff said.

“After attacking the house, the bandits took the five students into the forest around some off-campus houses. I learnt that vigilante members were called but the terrorists escaped before the vigilante members arrived,” the staff added.

The State Police Command has also confirmed the kidnap of the students in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu, who claimed that one suspect has been arrested.

“Yes, I can confirm that five students were abducted but an arrest has been made in connection to the abduction. We’ve started investigation.

“The police have intensified efforts to rescue the victims of the abduction unhurt,” he added.

