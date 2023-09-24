Tinubu orders security agents to rescue remaining abducted Zamfara varsity students

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday ordered security agencies to rescue the remaining abducted students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday abducted a significant number of students at the institution.

A resident of the Sabon Gida village simply identified as Mohammed said the bandits stormed the students’ off-campus residents in the village at about 4:00 a.m. and abducted mostly female students.

However, troops of Operation Hadarin-Daji have rescued six out of the abducted students.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president described the students’ abduction as reprehensible.

The statement read: “While the President wholeheartedly commiserates with all families directly impacted by this sad incident, he affirms that his administration has a solemn duty to protect every Nigerian citizen, and in line with this commitment, assures the families of the abducted students that no effort will be spared in ensuring their safe return.

“Furthermore, the President pledges that the federal government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now