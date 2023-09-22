Gov Lawal summons security chiefs over Zamfara varsity students’ abduction

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has summoned an emergency security council meeting following the abduction of female students of the Federal University, Gusau.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday abducted a significant number of students at the institution.

A resident of the Sabon Gida village simply identified as Mohammed said the bandits stormed the students’ off-campus residents in the village at about 4:00 a.m. and abducted mostly female students.

Troops of Operation Hadarin-Daji had since rescued six of the abducted students.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Suleiman Idris, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau.

He said the meeting was convened by the governor to devise strategies for the immediate release of the students.

Idris said: “The governor has directed his deputy, Mani Mallam Mummuni, to provide all the necessary support to the security agencies to restore normalcy in all the affected areas.

“During the meeting, the security chiefs assured the deputy governor of their commitment to restore peace in the state.

“They unequivocally confirmed to the deputy governor that troops had successfully rescued six of the victims.

“The security chiefs further assured him that troops had neutralised some of the kidnappers and were actively pursuing the others to ensure the safe rescue of all the victims.

“Mummuni urged the heads of the security agencies to improve troops’ presence in volatile areas for surveillance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now