Gov Lawal honours pilgrim who returned misplaced $80,000 in Saudi Arabia
The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday, honoured Hajiya Aishatu ‘yan Guru Nahuce, the pilgrim who returned a misplaced $80, 000 (N64.2 million) to the owner during the last Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Nahuce, who hails from Bungudu local government area of the state found the money which belonged to a pilgrim from one of the countries in the Middle East and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, who confirmed the development in a statement, said his principal honored the pilgrim at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Gusau.
The event, according to him, was attended by Emirs and other leaders in the state.
The governor thanked the pilgrim for her sincerity.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill seven soldiers in Zamfara community
He said: “The entire people of Zamfara State are proud and happy over what Hajiya Aishatu did in Saudi Arabia. It has added to the good name of the entire people of Zamfara.
“It is an honor for us not to Hajiya Aisha, she has written her name in the good books of history. Such a gesture is expected of any faithful Muslim, especially in a holy land.
“We have seen a clear example of honesty worth emulating from Hajiya Aisha, believe me, not everyone can find such a huge amount of money at a place where there was no one, and return it.
“The Zamfara State Government would do the needful to help the family of Hajiya Aisha.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will also honor Hajiya Aisha for this act of honesty.”
