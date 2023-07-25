News
Bandits reportedly kill seven soldiers in Zamfara community
Armed bandits reportedly killed seven soldiers in Zamfara State on Monday.
An eyewitness told journalists on Tuesday that the bandits also attacked the Kangon Garacce community in Maru local government area of the state and killed about 20 people.
READ ALSO: Families cry out as bandits threaten to marry out four kidnapped students in Zamfara
He added that the soldiers were on their way to the community following a distress call by the residents when they came in contact with the terrorists.
However, the Nigerian Army has not confirmed the incident.
