HURIWA wants Buhari arrested over Asari-Dokubo’s ‘Army’

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), has called for the arrest and prosecution of former President Muhammadu Buhari, for allegedly secretly endorsing and commissioning of a mercenary “army” operated by an ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.

The group which made the call on Tuesday, claimed it had discovered that the mercenaries run by Dokubo was secretly commissioned by Buhari to replace the “properly constituted and constitutionally recognized Nigerian Army.”

In the statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA, also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to arrest Dokubo over “illegal possession of firearms he brandished in viral videos and over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of unknown gunmen in the South-East.”

“We seek the arrest and prosecution of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly commissioning armed mercenaries operated by Asari Dokubo to replace the properly constituted Army as disclosed by Asari Dokubo himself just as members of the National Assembly should bury their faces in shame for doing nothing when democracy is endangered,” part of the statement reads.

“President Bola Tinubu does not need any mercenary from the stable of Asari Dokubo, an ex-Niger Delta agitator notorious for many infamous actions and alleged subversive activities which may include alleged gun trafficking which resulted in the creating an amnesty programme far back by the then Umaru Musa Yaradua/Goodluck Jonathan administration.

“Why, in the first instance, does Tinubu need a private security firm when the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, and over 15 other security agencies are operational in the country? Is Tinubu not creating a security nightmare for everyone one of us?

“We warn again that allowing Asari Dokubo to continue his open show of illegality is high treason.

“Asari Dokubo, in broad daylight, brandished AK-47 rifles as seen in the viral video which has been verified as authentic by media houses, adding that the ex-militant should be immediately picked for gunrunning and threatening to kill the Igbo people.

“To show his deep-seated hate for the Igbo people, Asari Dokubo publicly requested that the President should not release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu,” the group said.

