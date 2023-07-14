HURIWA petitions EU, US, UK, others over Nigerian govt’s failure to arrest Asari-Dokubo

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has petitioned the European Union, the President of the United States of America, the French President, the British Prime Minister, the German Chancellor and other world leaders over the failure of the Nigerian government to arrest and prosecute former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.

HURIWA had last week, given the Nigerian government a 72-hour ultimatum and also threatened to petition the world leaders if the federal government failed to arrest Asari-Dokubo as there was enough evidence that he was a threat to the Nigerian State and the Nigerian people.

In the petition, the group forwarded to the world leaders on Thursday, HURIWA warned that by refusing to rein in Dokubo, the President Bola Tinubu government was creating a monster who dared the military to arrest him and he would crumble Nigeria’s oil production to zero level.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA called for urgent high-level intervention in getting President Tinubu to immediately order the arrest of Dokubo over his dangerous hate speech and threat to the Igbo ethnic tribe of Nigeria.

“The petition has become imperative because despite calls from several quarters, particularly non-governmental organizations and prominent civil rights activists, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pointedly ignored these calls,” the statement said.

“President Tinubu’s nonchalance in this regard is believed to be as a result of his closeness to Mr. Asari Dokubo

who he intends to continue to use to nefariously foment insecurity and unrest in the South East region of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu must stop treating threats and individuals that constitute grave threats to national security with kid gloves. The failure of all the security forces to take in Asari Dokubo who reportedly displayed military grade weapons and threaten Igbos is a serious dereliction of duty.

“HURIWA most passionately appeal to the European Union and the other copied world leaders to urgently bring pressure to bear on Nigeria’s President to order immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of Asari-Dokubo. This is the only way to bring about peace and tranquility in the South East and Nigeria as a whole,” the group stated.

The group added that it was concerning that the administration of President Tinubu seems to be afraid of Asari-Dokubo despite that the ex-agitator was threatening to destroy the country if arrested for unlawful possession of assault rifles and threat to the lives and property of Igbo people in the country.

