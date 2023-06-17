Asari Dokubo warns Tinubu against releasing Kanu

Former Niger Delta militant leader and founder of defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has warned President Bola Tinubu against releasing the incarcerated leader of outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as doing so “will be tantamount to rewarding criminality.”

Dokubo, a long time adversary of the Biafran agitator, who bared his mind after a meeting with Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, said Kanu, who has been in the detention centre of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in Kenya in 2021 on charges bordering on terrorism, said his release would further fuel “impunity” in the South-East region.

While speaking with journalists after the meeting, Dokubo said Kanu should be made to face the full weight of the law over alleged atrocities perpetrated by IPOB and its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars,” the Ijaw Youth Council leader said.

“Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out,” he added.

