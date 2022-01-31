Again, Dokubo attacks Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, says Biafran agitator a fraudster

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has, once again, launched a scathing attack on the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, saying the Biafran agitator is a fraudster using the struggle for his personal gains.

Dokubo, the founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), was reacting to a press release issued by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, accusing him (Dokubo), of being the brain behind the arrest and extradition of Kanu from Kenya by the Nigerian government.

In a Facebook live session on Sunday night, Dokubo faulted IPOB for saying he was behind the travails of Kanu, urging the group to prove that he was behind the extradition of its leader from Kenya.

“IPOB said I was the one that sold them out, that I betrayed them, am not the one who said it. They are also the one that said I betrayed their leader in Kenya,” Dokubo who is the self-proclaimed leader of Biafra Customary Government (BCG), said during the session.

“I don’t know where Nnamdi Kanu was living; I don’t know where he took off for. They said I was the person who gave him up. I now said I was the person, the next thing they said was Asari Dokubo was the person. Look at these idiots, what are you going to do to me?

“IPOB was presented as a platform for reconciliation, but today, it is not fighting for Biafra.

“Today, schools, businesses, have been closed down. If people sit at home, it is their choice that they are afraid of you people, it is not because you people are powerful. They don’t know you people are nothing.

“People are afraid of being killed, that’s why they’ve continued to sit at home, not because they love Nnamdi Kanu.

“There is adequate security by the government, why is there no sit-at-home in Port Harcourt? Calabar? Uyo? It is because the government of these places are saying don’t ever come here.

“Very soon, Igbos will come out and say it is okay. Our old women are starving they can’t go to the farm, markets. At Onitsha market, people are afraid of doing businesses because they are scared of being killed.

“Kanu is a fraudster who uses IPOB for his personal gains. I have said it before and I will say it again. Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster,” Dokubo said.

