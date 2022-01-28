IPOB warns Asari Dokubo over comments against Kanu

Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, to mind his utterances and comments against their incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo separatist group took exception to recent disparaging comments credited to the founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force against Kanu and the Biafra cause, cautioning him to mind what he says as he is neither a member of IPOB nor a Biafran.

In the past few weeks, Asari Dokubo has been in the forefront of those urging the Federal Government not to release Kanu, claiming that the Biafra agitator had been instigating violence and killings in the South-East.

But in a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary on Friday, the group said it never declared war on Dokubo as he had been claiming, and would be held responsible if any IPOB member died in the coastal areas or hinterlands.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, IPOB accused Dokubo of sabotaging the Biafra agitation and efforts because of his hatred for Kanu.

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to put the whole world on notice, particularly the Izon people, of the unguarded and nonsense statements coming out from Asari Dokubo against the people of IPOB and our leader because when it will starts, nobody should blame us.

“Asari Dokubo numerated how he sabotaged and planned how our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was abducted and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria.

“Asari Dokubo should know that he is not an Igbo man, and should stop portraying himself so. Igbos believe in equity and justice and Igbos don’t need a traitor like Asari Dokubo.

“Asari Dokubo should equally remember that IPOB never declared war against him since he started his nonsense statements against IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu. We don’t want to be distracted or join issues with him.

“But we want to make it categorically clear to him that if any IPOB member, both in the hinterland and coastal region of Biafra, dies as a result of his threats, he will understand what IPOB is capable of doing.

“Again, we want him to withdraw his empty threats and stop exposing his historical shortcomings and ignorance by dabbling into a century that he has completely no idea about. Asari Dokubo is not an Igbo and has no link with the Igbo people.

“Igbos don’t need Asari to live their lives. Asari should know that he doesn’t, and can never love Igbo people more than Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB movement.

“Asari Dokubo should know that his sabotage of the Biafran struggle will not stop us from getting Biafran freedom. His grouse with Nnamdi Kanu was because he was more interested in becoming the President of Biafra, and he was told to wait first until Biafra comes.

“He turned against Kanu and Biafra freedom because he hates the truth. Asari thinks that his criminal gangs sponsored by Aso Rock and some politicians in the region will kill IPOB members and blame it on Igbo people. We know who he is and he will soon regret his actions against a just cause,” the statement added.

